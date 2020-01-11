|
JUDITH ANN YARDLEY "Judy" 78, Johnstown, PA (Richland) and Sarasota, FL. Died December 25, 2019, in Sarasota. Born July 1, 1941, in Montreal, Canada. Daughter of the late John and Mary (Drysdale) Trainor. Also preceded in death by her brother John. Survived by her husband of 43 years, Dr. Trevor W. Yardley. Her career was in nursing. Judy graduated from Royal Victoria Hospital Nursing School in Montreal, The Montreal Neurological Institute and McGill University with a Bachelor of Science and Nursing degree. Judy was a wonderful, kind wife and friend. She was known for her good common sense, judgement and excellent taste. Judy loved to be in the sun. Friends were received from 10:30 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland. Fr. David S. Peles, officiating. Committal at Richland Cemetery following service. (Online condolences may be posted to www.wharrisfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020