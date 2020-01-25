|
JUDITH ANNE ADDY HUMPHREYS October 18, 1939 - January 21, 2020 Our hearts are heavy to announce the passing of Judith. Beloved wife of 58 years to Dr. Robin P. Humphreys. Devoted mom to Cameron (Maria Michlits) and Jane (Michael Weir). Adored by her grandchildren, Lucas, Mark, Katherine, Penny and Lillian. Numerous friends and extended family will also miss Judith's warmth and compassion which our mom personified. Graduated from U of T's Faculty of Nursing, mom worked at Riverdale Hospital supporting the family while Robin finished his training. Her nursing skills morphed into volunteer work with Planned Parenthood before taking a job at the Bay Centre for Birth Control. Mom's free time was often spent in nature. She passed her love of canoeing to her kids and her granddaughter's carry on this tradition in Algonquin every summer at Camp Tanamakoon where their "Gogo" once was a counselor. Solo adventures took her not only into Algonquin but also further north to Moosonee. Retirement years were full of travel with good friends while caring for elderly family members when at home. Recently diagnosed with Parkinsonism, symptoms of which she had struggled with for over 2 years, Judith died suddenly at her long term care residence. We are grateful to Centennial place staff for their care particularly in mom's last moments. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) for a celebration of her life from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2nd. A reception will be held from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. in the Rosedale Room, followed by interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider planting a tree in her memory. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020