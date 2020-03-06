|
DR. JUDITH ANNE COLBERT November 2, 1945 - March 1, 2020 Judy passed away courageously and peacefully on March 1, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital with loved ones by her side. She will be deeply missed by her sister Nancy Pullman, brother-in-law Roy Pullman, nephew Drew Pullman (Jennifer), niece Allison Watts (Geoff), and great nieces Victoria and Vera. She was predeceased by her parents, Whitney and Evelyn Colbert. Judy was born in London, Ontario and grew up in Hyde Park, a community for which she held great pride, and one that she had written about in several non-fiction stories about her childhood and early life on the farm and in the village. Judy graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a Ph.D. in English in 1978. Her career has been spent as an educator, writer and consultant in language, communication, and early childhood education. In more recent years, much of her work has centered on young immigrant and refugee settlement, including drafting legislation in Canada and the US and speaking internationally. She was also the editor of businesshealth magazine. Judy will be fondly remembered for her generosity, intelligence, love of the arts, and as an enthusiastic conversationalist and friend. A celebration of Judy's life will take place at the Arboretum at the University of Guelph, on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Judy has requested donations be made to the London & Middlesex Heritage Museum and UNICEF. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020