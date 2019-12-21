|
JUDITH ANNE FOX (nee Horner) Born May 21, 1933 she passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 18, 2019. Judy leaves behind her devoted family; her beloved husband of 63 years Hugh Fox, her children Reginald Fox of Calgary, Shelagh Fox and her daughter Georgia Fox of Thornbury, Hugh Fox Jr. his wife Beverley Fox and their two children Sarah Fox and Murray Fox of Cambridge, and John Fox of Cambridge. She grew up in Toronto attended Loretta Abbey and was a member of Rosedale Golf Club. She spent her summers at Lake Simcoe golfing and playing tennis at the Briar's Golf Club. She dedicated herself to her Roman Catholic faith and was a CWL member for over 50 years. Judy was an accomplished competitive athlete being a member and past President of the Senior International Women's Golf League. Winning 6 championships at Galt Country Club. She was a brilliant bridge player and enjoyed a large circle of lifetime friends that adored her. Judy's father was Red Horner, an iconic hockey player, Captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Stanley Cup recipient, Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee 1965. Her proudest moment was dropping the puck at the Air Canada Centre opening in Remembrance of her dad Red Horner. Judy also leaves behind her brother Bob Horner, Kelowna, B.C. She was predeceased by her parents George "Red" and Isabelle Horner, siblings Sybil Spragge of Kamloops, Patricia Butler of Toronto, and Reginald Horner of Toronto. Judy was a beautiful independent woman inside and out. She will be in our hearts always. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home Cambridge, ON 519-621-1650. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 53 Wellington St, Cambridge, ON on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of her life. If desired, donations can be made to Cambridge Memorial Hospital in Judy's memory would be appreciated by her family. For more information or to leave a condolence message, please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com
