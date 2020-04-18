|
JUDITH ELIZABETH ANNE MacMILLANWe celebrate the life of our beloved Judith Elizabeth Anne MacMillan, whom we lost suddenly on April 10, 2020 at her home in Toronto at age 70. Judith was born at Ste. Anne de Beaupré, Québec, a place of happy memories that remained close to her heart through the course of her life. With her mother and three sisters, Judith relocated to Fredericton, New Brunswick, at age 6, following the sudden loss of her much-missed father. She remembered the city as being full of butterflies, magical streams, and fiddlehead ferns growing by the river in spring. She chased the bright lights to '70s Montréal as a teen and worked there as a model before training as an English as a Second Language teacher at Concordia University, then teaching ESL for the Bank of Canada. It was there that she met her husband Julian Baldry (1948-2009) and gave birth to her daughter. She forevermore considered herself a Montrealer. Married life took Judith to St. John's, Newfoundland, and to Silverton, Idaho, where her son was born. The family spent three years in Vancouver, before settling in Toronto in 1987. In Toronto, Judith taught ESL at George Brown College and was an exceptionally devoted mother to her two children. She took a special interest in the Royal St. George's College Ladies' Guild and tending to her garden. Travel was Judith's great love. She ventured widely across North America, Europe and Asia, always open to new sights and experiences. The Canadian Maritimes of her childhood, however, especially Prince Edward Island, were her favourite. Judith was an evocative writer and detailed her journeys in long and thoughtful emails to loved ones. Judith is survived by her son, Fraser Baldry; her daughter, Francesca Baldry; her sisters, Carrie MacMillan, Margaret MacMillan, and Coral MacMillan; and her many nieces and nephews. We will remember always the timbre of her voice, the ring of her laugh, the intensity of her heart, and the fierceness of her spirit. A memorial will be held at a later, safer date. To be notified when this is planned, please contact: [email protected]ail.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020