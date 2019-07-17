|
|
JUDITH HANS On Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of Sherman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Laura Hans and Mitch Steinman, and Loren Altman and the late Samantha Hans. Lovingly remembered by Jennifer Appleby. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Betty and Irv Nitkin of B.C. Devoted grandmother of Jake, Ben, Dylan, Emily, Erin, and Jordan. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 17 Wembley Road. Memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, 416-946-6560 or to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, 1-877-565-8555.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 17 to July 21, 2019