JUDITH HELEN MORRA(née Goldspink) Born in Port Robinson, Ontario, on September 28, 1945; passed away peacefully at the Ian Anderson House hospice, Oakville, on May 20, 2019. Born, raised, and educated in the Niagara Peninsula, Judith graduated from Brock University Teachers College in 1967 and taught with the Scarborough and Peel Boards of Education, specializing in Library Science. Before and after raising her children, Judith had careers as a teacher librarian, law clerk, and small business owner. Ultimately, she retired from Cooper Construction in Oakville where she had been a dedicated twelve-year employee in the accounts Department and will be remembered fondly by staff, numerous clients and suppliers for her graciousness and her consummate professionalism. Judith's illness diminished her body but not her spirit. She remained undaunted to the end, greeting everyone with a smile and with love during her home care. Her sharp intellect and humour remained intact as she kept up with news events, played cards, tended her beautiful orchid, enjoyed her favourite television programs, and engaged with visiting family and friends. She took great pleasure in watching spring unfold outside her window: the greenery, blossoms, and birds delighted her every day. Judith is survived by her children: Chris (Betsy), Sue (Gareth), and Angela; by her grandchildren: Katelyn, Robert, and Isobel; by brothers Thomas (Linda), Francis, and John (Jan); and by sister Anne (Richard). A special thank you to Dr. Melissa Graham; Amandeep Kaur, Judith's home caregiver; and the staff at Ian Anderson House for their exceptional support. As Judith requested, her ashes will be returned to Port Robinson for burial, and a celebratory family picnic will be held under a favourite tree in Port Robinson Park by the Welland Canal. See you, Boo.