JUDITH KNELMAN, Ph.D., Professor Emerita, Faculty of Information and Media Studies, Western University, died at her home in Toronto on Oct. 9 at the age of 81. She had been ill with pancreatic cancer. Born and raised in Winnipeg, she moved to Toronto with her then-husband, Joe Gelmon, in 1960 and established a dual career as a writer and teacher. In Twisting in the Wind, a history of murder by women in nineteenth-century England, she documented attitudes to female deviancy as seen in Victorian newspapers. Her son Tom Gelmon predeceased her in 2015. She is survived by her son John Gelmon (Martine Stonehouse); her brother, Martin Knelman (Bernadette Sulgit); her nephew, Joshua Knelman (Nicole Greenspan) and her niece, Sara Knelman (Mark Weeden) and grand-nephew Leonard Weeden. There will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store