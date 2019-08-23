|
|
JUDITH MARGARET MATHILDA PERRY (nee Bishop) Peacefully in Collingwood, Ontario, on August 16, 2019, in her 88th year. Much loved wife of the late Peter (2017) and mother to Jane (Patrick Teti), Alison (Douglas Moggach), David (1962 - 2006), and Cullen (Michele). "Janna" to Iain, Catriona, Christopher, Graham, Emma, and Rowan. Predeceased by her sister Susannah Crassweller and brothers Michael and David Bishop. Born and raised in Toronto, Judy grew up in an old fashioned household but found ways to forge her independence. The family farm outside the city and summer cottage on Lake Rosseau nurtured her lifelong love of the outdoors. After attending Bishop Strachan School and Havergal College, Judy went to Macdonald College near Montreal for what she called the 'Diamond Ring Course.' She married Peter in 1956 "for better or worse, but not for his shirts." She was a traditional wife, but she wasn't. In 1971, true to her adventurous nature and longing for the countryside, Judy and Peter abandoned city life and moved their family to Collingwood. They never looked back. Judy immediately bought a horse, and several more over the years. She also loved dogs, gardening, classical music, and weaving. She sat on the boards of the Great Northern Exhibition, the Collingwood Historical Society, and the Georgian Bay Arts and Crafts Association. She and Peter spent every summer at their cottage at Snug Harbour where she picked a lot of blueberries, kept Peter fed, swam, boated, and welcomed one and all to their slice of paradise. The celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary three years ago drew well over 100 guests, testament to their good fortune and resilient friendships. Devoted wife, loving and generous mother, loyal friend: Judy will also be remembered for her unabashed honesty, often acerbic wit, and indefatigable spirit. Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Raglan Village and to family friend Marilyn McEachern for their exceptional care of Judy. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 30, 2019, at All Saints' Anglican Church, 32 Elgin St., Collingwood, followed by a reception. If desired, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle Campbell House or the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation would be much appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood (705) 445-4700. www.chattersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2019