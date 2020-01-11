|
|
JUDITH MORRIGAN LYNNE (Judy) Born April 29, 1943 in Toronto to Arthur Henry Ilson and Lillis Pearl Ilson, Judith (Judy) Morrigan Lynne, 76, died January 2, 2020, at her home in Gibsons, BC after two years with ovarian cancer. At the end of her life, she chose medically assisted dying. She died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. She chose a green burial and is interred at Yates Cemetery in Parksville on Vancouver Island. A memorial will be held 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 at Roberts Creek Hall, on the Sunshine Coast. Judy leaves children, Scott Falkner (wife Sandra Lee) of Richmond, BC and Lucy Falkner (partner Aaron Malkin) of Gibsons, BC; grandchildren, Connor and Julian; sister, Maureen Woods of Oakville Ontario; and friends and chosen family too numerous to mention. Predeceased by son, Neil Falkner in 2002 in a skiing accident. Judy's family would like to acknowledge hospice at Shorncliffe, her wonderful care providers there, and friend, Jan Olafson for exceptional care and support at the end of Judy's life. Judy worked for the City of Vancouver and was active in many communities and organizations throughout her life in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, and Gibsons, including the city employees union, community theatre groups, women's and LGBTQ advocacy, and, later in life, The Sunshine Coast Film Society, Compassionate Friends, and the Threshold Choir. A passionate and committed activist for justice and equality, Judy spearheaded the initiative to secure same sex benefits for City of Vancouver employees, the first such policy in Canada, in 1986. Judy's love of connection and openness to new experiences and perspectives inspired many, and drew her to undertake an Outward Bound wilderness expedition at age 60 and join or form social and community groups everywhere she lived. She provided loving and loyal care for her friends, and her friends cared for and supported her in her final months. Judy touched the lives of hundreds of people with her infectious smile, her willingness to listen and learn, her energy, her acceptance of differences, and her joy of life. The family is asking for donations to contribute to a memorial bench in Judy's name: https://www.gofundme.com/f/judy-lynne-memory. Any excess funds will go toward the Neil Falkner Outward Bound Memorial Scholarship, which Judy started in the memory of her son to send youth in BC on life-changing wilderness adventures.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020