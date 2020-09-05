JUDITH RANSOM Judy, at 79, lost her 5-year battle with cancer on September 2, 2020 at Kensington Hospice in Toronto. Her zest for life, concern for others, and interest in world development continued until the end. After graduating from Trinity, she worked with CUSO in India, and later taught E.S.L. in Cuba, Indonesia, and China, as well, with a Master's Degree in Education, at George Brown and Seneca Colleges in Toronto. Her 20-year retirement led to continued travel (to over 50 countries), involvement with Trinity Alumni, the North York University Women's Club, L.L.I.R. courses and St. Timothy's Anglican Church. Judy is survived by sisters, Charlotte McWilliam (Ivan), Catharine Moses (Peter), by 4 devoted nephews, 4 great nieces, and 1 great nephew and wide circles of friends, though pre-deceased by several as well as by one beloved niece. A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy's Church, 100 Old Orchard Grove, Toronto. Donations in Judy's memory may be sent to an international charity or a charity at St.Timothy's.



