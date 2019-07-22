JUDITH WAALEN 'Judy' / (née Kelly) Predeceased by her parents (Ed and Sally Kelly), Judy is survived by her husband David, her sisters Alice MacMurdo and Linda Kelly-Hassett, her nieces Melissa Ross and Erin Kelly-Hassett, and her cousins Carol Taylor-Chabot and Conrad Helmlinger. She grew up on the East side of Detroit and attended Dominican High School. She kept in touch with her many friends from that time of her life often attending Dominican class reunions. Judy's university education began at Assumption University in Windsor, Ontario in large part because her father felt that it was important to have an out-of-country educational experience. She went on to complete her Master's Degree in Psychology at the University of Windsor. Judy met her husband Dave when lecturing at the University of Saskatchewan. They married in August, 1969. Dave was working in Toronto at the Addiction Research Foundation (now CAMH) so Judy applied for a teaching job at Ryerson Polytechnic Institute (now Ryerson University) in order to join him in Toronto. Dave returned to school at the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (CMCC) and after he graduated and became licensed, began practicing in Romeo, Michigan (near Detroit). At the same time, Judy began work on her Ph.D. in Sociology at Wayne State University graduating in 1982. When they returned to Toronto in 1980, they purchased an apartment known as '21 Dale' where they became involved in Board governance and Committee work. For many years, Judy taught Psychology courses at Ryerson to students in the professional programs and interacted with a great many faculty members in these departments in various capacities. In the mid-1980, for example, the Dean of Business Bonnie Patterson asked Judy to provide some research training to interested faculty since she felt developing the intellectual capital of her faculty was a good investment. Thus, Judy became the first Research Associate at Ryerson and over the ensuing years, a number of Ryerson faculty members advanced their education and their professional positions partly due to this research training and mentoring. In 2000, Judy took advantage of an early retirement incentive program to leave the Psychology Department and went to manage Ryerson's Centre for Quality Service Research and to join CMCC to teach research methods and statistics in their graduate residency programs. During this time with her husband David, she published articles on chiropractic education, and with other colleagues, she co-authored a number of articles for scientific and scholarly journals. In 2005, Judy returned to Ryerson to work as a research analyst for The Chang School - Canada's largest provider of continuing education. She taught staff members to conduct, analyze, and publish their research in-house, did competitive research, and conducted annual student satisfaction surveys until she left in 2011. Friends may visit at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne St. (south of Wellesley) on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 12:30pm until the time of the funeral service in the chapel at 1pm. Private burial at Toronto Necropolis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ryerson University, the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College or St. Michael's Hospital. www.rosar-morrison.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 22 to July 26, 2019