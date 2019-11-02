You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
JUDY GOULD On Friday, November 1, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Beloved wife of Irwin Gould. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Beth Gould Crotty and Michael Crotty, and Mitchell and Sawitee Gould. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Robert and Lorraine Arnold. Devoted grandmother of Liam, Elisha, and Kyla. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Temple Emanu El Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 10 Framingham Drive, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to , 1-888-939-3333 or to North York General Hospital Foundation For 3rd Floor Palliative Care, 416-756-6944. Married for almost 55 years, the light of Irwin's life has gone out. Judy was a genuine, caring and witty woman, taken from us all too soon.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
