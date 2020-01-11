|
JUDY PARRY (née Mackenzie-Smith) September 20, 1942 - December 25, 2019 Judy died in the early hours of Christmas morning, suddenly and unexpectedly and in no pain. She is survived by her husband, Norton Parry, her two stepsons and their families, Douglas and Dafydd and granddaughters, Sarah and Rebecca. She will be sadly missed by her two devoted brothers and their families: Peter Mackenzie-Smith, Reading, UK and Michael Mackenzie-Smith, Salzburg, Austria. Funeral services were held privately with immediate family in Toronto. Anyone wishing to acknowledge Judy's love of animals may donate to her favourite charity - the Toronto Wildlife Centre: [email protected] wildlifecentre.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020