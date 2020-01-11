You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judy PARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy PARRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy PARRY Obituary
JUDY PARRY (née Mackenzie-Smith) September 20, 1942 - December 25, 2019 Judy died in the early hours of Christmas morning, suddenly and unexpectedly and in no pain. She is survived by her husband, Norton Parry, her two stepsons and their families, Douglas and Dafydd and granddaughters, Sarah and Rebecca. She will be sadly missed by her two devoted brothers and their families: Peter Mackenzie-Smith, Reading, UK and Michael Mackenzie-Smith, Salzburg, Austria. Funeral services were held privately with immediate family in Toronto. Anyone wishing to acknowledge Judy's love of animals may donate to her favourite charity - the Toronto Wildlife Centre: [email protected] wildlifecentre.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -