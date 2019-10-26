|
|
JULIA ANN KEELING (née Woodrow) Julia died peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer. She was born on November 20, 1949, to the late Barbara and Donald Woodrow. She will be greatly missed by many people including her husband, David; her children and their families - Simon, Miche, Nyah and Cora; Jeremy, Willow and Archer; Nicholas and Tracey; Rachel, Steve and Rosalyn - the extended family, and numerous friends and colleagues. A Service of Thanksgiving for Julia's life will take place on Saturday, November 9 at 1 p.m. at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, with a reception following. There will be a Visitation on Friday, November 8 between 7 and 9 p.m. at Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation either to La Leche League Canada, PO Box 147, Pickering, ON L1V 2R2 or to The Kensington Hospice, 38 Major Street, Toronto M5S 2L1.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019