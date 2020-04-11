You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JULIA HENDRY Passed away at home in Waterloo, ON., on April 3, 2020, at the age of 46 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Tom Perrin. Devoted mother of Benjamin and Elliott Perrin. Loving daughter of Donald and Myrna Hendry. Dear sister of Geoffrey Hendry (Colleen Renihan) and Lesley Hendry. Loving aunt to Ronan and Fintan, Isaac and Madeleine. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Julia's memorial.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
