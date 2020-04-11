|
|
JULIA HENDRY Passed away at home in Waterloo, ON., on April 3, 2020, at the age of 46 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Tom Perrin. Devoted mother of Benjamin and Elliott Perrin. Loving daughter of Donald and Myrna Hendry. Dear sister of Geoffrey Hendry (Colleen Renihan) and Lesley Hendry. Loving aunt to Ronan and Fintan, Isaac and Madeleine. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Julia's memorial.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020