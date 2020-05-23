|
JULIA ING (née Ho) November, 1929 - May, 2020 Julia passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 following a lengthy, well fought, illness. She will be forever missed by her beloved and devoted husband of over 60 years Wai Ing, daughters Katherine and Jennifer, sisters May and Deanna, and many loving nieces and nephews. Julia was predeceased by her parents C.K. and Helen, brother King Yeen, and sisters Sylvia, Patricia, Pearl, Marianne, and Elizabeth. We look forward to a future gathering with family and friends at a celebration of life at which time we can reminisce and share Julia's many talents and interests including a love of music, playing the piano, singing in the church choir, painting extraordinary watercolours, line dancing, and travelling the world. She was many things to many people and in addition to her professional work first as a paediatrician and then as a radiologist, she was a supportive sister and daughter, a fierce advocate for her daughters, especially Jennifer, and according to her husband Wai, she was a "perfect wife, the perfect match sent from heaven". The family would like to express their appreciation for the devotion of her caregiving companions Grace and Chau Ping who ensured that Julia was comfortable throughout her illness as well as the dedicated staff at the Gibson Long Term Care Residence. A private service followed by cremation was held for the immediate family at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. At a future date, an interment will take place at a location chosen years ago by Julia, where she will be able to look out on the water feature and beautiful gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Julia's honour to: The Salvation Army (location Broadview Village in Toronto, Ontario) www.salvationarmy.ca/donations/donate-online Or by cheque addressed to: Salvation Army Broadview Village - Coach House 1132 Broadview Avenue Toronto, Ontario M4K 2S5
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020