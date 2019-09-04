|
|
JULIE FRANCES BYRNE June 26, 1957 - September 1, 2019 Her heartbroken family at her bedside, Julie our guiding star passed way peacefully after a courageous 2 year battle with illness. Born June 26, 1957 she was the daughter of the late William Oleksijczuk and attentive care giver to her late mother June. A life-long Toronto resident, Julie attended Harbord Collegiate and graduated Ryerson with a BSn and University of Toronto with an MSn. A teacher, mentor and friend to many, she touched the lives of countless individuals with her compassion and interest in and kindness to others. A respected Nurse Educator she leaves many saddened colleagues at Toronto Western Hospital as well as Royal St. George College where she was a long-time volunteer and many Clinton Public School mums she counted as good friends. Julie will be remembered lovingly by her husband of 29 years Trevor, adoring sons Connor (Sascha) and Liam, her best friend and sister Denise, doted nephew Willam and her despondent labradoodle Louis. A funeral service, followed by a reception, will be held Saturday, September 7th at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road. Private interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation of Canada (pancreaticcancercanada.ca). Our sweet darling Julie, you lived a full life of compassionate purpose. You will always be loved and always remembered.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019