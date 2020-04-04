|
|
JULIO ERNESTO ARBOLEDA- FLOREZ It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Julio, at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre-KGH, Kington, ON, on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 81. Julio, born in Puerto Wilches Colombia, to Julio Arboleda Duque and Carmen Florez de Arboleda, Professor Emeritus, Retired as Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Queen's University, Forensic Psychiatrist and PhD Epidemiologist, Adjunct Professor Department of Public Health Sciences, Queen's University. Beloved husband of Professor Heather Stuart, Departments of Public Health Sciences, Psychiatry, and School of Rehabilitation Therapy at Queen's University. Proud and adoring father and grandfather of Mercedes Villeneuve and Perry Villeneuve (spouse), living in Calgary; Children: Simeon (Halifax) and London (Calgary) Villeneuve and Julio Arboleda Ramirez and Daniel Guevara Sanchez (spouse), Lima, Peru. In keeping with Julio's wishes cremation has taken place. A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Julio's memory may be made to Mental Health Research Canada. www.jamesreidfuner alhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020