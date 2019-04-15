JULIUS PALATICS Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in his 91st year. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Olga. Survived by his loving daughters Olga (Jonathan Bennett), Elizabeth (Frank Archibald) and Irene (Bryn Owen). Adored by his grandchildren Kristina, Joey, Sara, Joanne, Adrienne, Craig, Ethan and Abby and cherished by his great-grandchildren Alexander, Sebastian, Angelina, Aiden and Jacob. Julius arrived in Canada in May, 1948, with only a small suitcase and big ambitions. He was successful in life and respected by all. AAn avid fisherman, card player, and proud family man, Julius loved singing, dancing and sharing good Hungarian food with his church community. Papa will be dearly missed and forever loved by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St, Toronto on Monday, April 15th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, April 16th at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, 432 Sheppard Ave. E. Toronto. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019