|
|
JUNE ANN KENDALL (née Underwood) June 20, 1929 - December 22, 2019 With sorrow we announce the passing of Mom at Sunnybrook Health Services Centre. She is the greatly loved wife of Jim (James D.) Kendall for 65 years. Loving Mother and mother-in-law of Julia and Peter De Guerre, grandmother to Zachary, Oliver and Madelaine, granddaughter-in-law Elizabeth and great- grandchildren Theodore and Abigail. And Loving Mother and Mother-in-law to Jim (James) and Cathe Campbell and grandmother to Douglas, Barbara, Margaret and Graham. Mom was born in Cobalt, Ontario to John and Gertrude Underwood, she is survived by her sister Florence Wherry and predeceased by her siblings and their spouses Ted and Margaret Underwood, Mary and Roger Pukall, Alson and Bill Campsall, Alexander and Helen Underwood, Jim Underwood, Bill Wherry and in-laws Gordon and Anita Kendall, Phyllis and Ted Van Lierne. And many nieces, nephews and their children. Mom moved to Toronto as a young woman and is a graduate of Women's College Hospital class of '52. Mom and Dad were adventurers - early in their marriage they moved to New York City for Dad to do his Masters at Stevens Institute of Technology and then Dad's business took them to live in Mississauga, Pembroke, Peterborough, Ottawa, Huntsville then Toronto. And they enjoyed travelling whether road trips across North America, flying to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe even the USSR in the early '70. They always found a beach to soak up the sun, a pool to have a dip and a martini to finish off the day. Service will be on Monday December 30th, 11 a.m. at Amica on the Avenue, 1066 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Heart and Stroke Foundation (www.heartandstroke.ca).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020