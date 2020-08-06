You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JUNE BAIGENT (nee Louriv) On Thursday, July 30, 2020 June Baigent peacefully passed away surrounded by family in Burlington, Ontario. June was born August 13, 1936 in Kingston, Ontario to Nicolas Louriv and Inez (Greenwood) Louriv. Lovingly missed by her children Bradley, David (Lorna), Susan Sandwell (Dan) and Michael (Michele), her eight grandchildren, three great- grandchildren and her sister Faye Louriv. June loved her family and was everything to her children. June was educated at Notre Dame Convent (Kingston) and moved to Toronto in 1958. June, her children and her husband at the time, Peter Baigent, moved in 1972 to begin new adventures in British Columbia. In 1976, June and the children returned to Toronto, and June immediately joined the law firm of Smith Lyons (now Gowlings WLG) as a legal secretary. June was truly a self-made woman. In her early 40's, June continued her education at York University and Ryerson Polytechnical Institute, then began two years' preparation to sit the examinations to become a Licensed Trademark Agent. In 1983, June earned her license, and continued to practice full- time for 31 years, eventually becoming a full partner at Gowlings WLG. Her work earned international recognition and accolades. June loved to sing, especially the songs from The Sound of Music. June was an excellent cook, and an outstanding baker. It was unheard of for anyone to decline an invitation to June's table. A memorial service (masks required) will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New St. Burlington ON L7R 1J2. Please register with the funeral home if you plan on attending the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carpenter Hospice in Burlington would be appreciated (or to a charity of your choice).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020
