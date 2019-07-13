JUNE BLAKE (née Adams) June Hilda Blake, age 74, of Stratford, Ontario and formerly of Mississauga passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. June was born in Hamilton, Ontario, daughter of the late Joseph and Sadie Adams. June is survived by her long-time friends James Robertson and Ian Duncan, by her sisters Noreen Reid, Jeannie Easterbrook (Bruce Singleton), Josephine Holden (Rai Lauge) and Brother Robert Adams, and their families. Special thanks must be made to James Robertson and Ian Duncan for their care and commitment over her final years. June had a 30 year teaching career included are, the City of Hamilton, Ontario, the Borough of York, Ontario, the City of Mackay, Queensland, Australia and the City of Stratford, Ontario. She will be remembered for her love of travelling, the outdoors and her generosity to those less fortunate than herself. A private interment will be followed by a Celebration of Life in the Reception Centre of the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford on Monday, July 22, 2019 between 2 and 4 p.m. with words of remembrance starting at 2:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stratford/Perth Humane Society, House of Blessing or Spruce Lodge Foundation, through the Funeral Home at 519- 271-7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019