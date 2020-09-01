You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

June C. RICHARDSON
JUNE C. RICHARDSON Peacefully, our loving mother June Corinne Richardson (nee Schultz) passed away at the age of 97 on August 24, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg after a brief illness. Predeceased by her devoted husband David, her dear brother John and loving daughter Shea. Sadly missed by children Cathy (Bill), David (Fiona) and Nancy (Dave). A proud grandmother to her 4 grandchildren Matthew (Jen), Ben, Alison, Laura and Alex. Also missed by her nephews, Johnnie, Bill, Mike and Paul Schultz. She was an active volunteer with the Red Cross, Sunnybrook Hospital Veteran's wing, and Goodwill in Toronto for many years. She found solace in her faith with the Anglican church. She never missed her morning cup of tea with the Globe & Mail and daily current events with a particular interest in the stock market. Her other interests included a good game of bridge, reading, fashion and the arts. Our deep appreciation goes to the staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital for their sensitive care of our mother in her final days. A private family gathering with interment will be held at a later date in Toronto.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
