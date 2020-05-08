You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JUNE ELIZABETH RICHARDSON June Elizabeth Richardson (née McKay) was born in Guelph, Ontario on March 31, 1924 and was predeceased by her parents Edward McKay and Jean Gray Ferguson, her younger brothers, Donald, Kenneth and Bruce as well as her loving husband Clifton and infant son D'Arcy. Beloved mother of Dana, Andrea and Zoë. Cherished grandmother of Ana Gray, Félix, Maïa and Oliver, great-grandmother of Leo. June died peacefully in Guelph on May 5, 2020. Special thanks to the caring staff of St Joseph's Health Centre. Donations may be sent to the Wellington County Museum and Archives or Groves Memorial Community Hospital. A private burial service will be held and a memorial gathering with friends and family is planned for a future date. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 8 to May 12, 2020
