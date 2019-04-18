You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
905-842-2252
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
June Estelle WALKER Obituary
JUNE ESTELLE WALKER (nee Whittier) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother in her 91st year, on April 16, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Robert George Walker. Mother to Chris Walker (Sandy), Elizabeth Sawyer (Eric), Jennifer Bryant (Jim), Wendy Walker (Chris). Beloved grandmother to Sarah Elizabeth Walker and Wren Francis Walker. Friends will be received on Saturday, April 20th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. W. Oakville (1 block east of Kerr St). A Celebration of Life is planned for later in the summer. June loved flowers, but feel free to donate to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019
