You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Resources
More Obituaries for June MUIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Kathleen MUIR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Kathleen MUIR Obituary
JUNE KATHLEEN MUIR June Kathleen Muir (nee Pinaud) passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at age 93 in Toronto, Ontario. June was born on June 9, 1926 to Victor and Kathleen Pinaud in Montreal. June was predeceased by her son, James Muir (Mary Muir). She is survived by her children, John Muir, Kathleen Young (Paul Young), Tom Muir (Pat Muir), June Ntazinda (Franco Ntazinda), Jocelyn Saunders (Blair Saunders) and her 10 grandchildren. June was an avid learner who in her later years enjoyed learning about new technology, medicine and culture. She took great interest in people's lives - in their desires and families. She enjoyed debating politics, being in the outdoors and travelling. In June's last few years she resided at Belmont House and was treated with great care by all staff. The family greatly appreciates their care and kindness to Mom. If you would like to make a donation in June's memory, please make a donation in her name to Belmont House Foundation or a charity of your choice. June's interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery attended by family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -