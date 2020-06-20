You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JUNE KATHRYN VAUGHAN (nee LEGGAT) June passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 14, 1942 in Hamilton, Ontario to Lloyd and Kay Leggat. Beloved wife of Paul Edward Vaughan and loving sister to Lloyd Leggat, Dianne Maziarz and Mel Leggat. Predeceased by her brother, David Leggat, and daughter, Sydney. Devoted mother to Tyler and Ryan, and grandmother to Winston Vaughan. A naturally positive force, 'Miss Tiger Cat' was laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17th and will be dearly missed by her husband, sons, many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family looks forward to celebrating June's special life with all of her loved ones in September, 2020 at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020
