JUNE MARIAN (Shaw) PHELPSBorn June 12, 1939 in Barrie, Ontario, passed away on August 3, 2020. While in fine health and enjoying life and family, June suffered a sudden and untreatable stroke in her beloved garden near Creemore. Together with Bill, her husband and beloved life partner of 57 years, they raised three wonderful children, Stephanie Phelps (Toronto), Debbie Ford (Denver) and Glen Phelps (Calgary), and then embraced their spouses, Paul Ford and Julia Phelps. "Grammy" shared cottaging, sports, games, crafts and other family activities with her grandchildren, Alexandra and Michael Ford and Benjamin and Maggie Phelps. June, with Bill, enjoyed her extended family and many friends in Creemore, throughout Ontario, and in Maple Leaf Estates, Florida. In addition to gardening, her favourite pastimes included cottaging, pottery, painting, travelling, renovating, entertaining, and planning. She was an accomplished skier at Devils Glen Ski Club and golfer at Mad River Golf Club. After high school in Orillia, June graduated from Nursing at Toronto East General Hospital in 1960 and completed post graduate studies at the University of Western Ontario in 1961. June and Bill married on July 6, 1963 and established their home in Toronto. June practiced nursing at Toronto General Hospital and then, while raising a family, made major contributions to parent-teacher associations, Eglinton St. George's United Church, and The Junior League, the Toronto Garden Club, and chaired the Board of Victoria Day Care. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Lawrence Shaw, and is survived by her brothers, Martin Shaw (Antoinette) and Gerald Shaw (Barbara) and sister-in-law Eleanor Shaw of Orillia. She was pre-deceased by her brother-in-law, Tom Phelps, and will be missed by her brother and sisters in law, Ross and Joanne Phelps, Mary Girard and Isabell Phelps. A family funeral and internment was held in Orillia on August 10th in Orillia. The family hopes to hold a Celebration of June's Life as restrictions on gatherings lift next year. We will miss June and keep her in our hearts forever. Donations in June's memory can be made to Collingwood Marine and General Hospital, or St John's United Church in Creemore, Ontario. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
