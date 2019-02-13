Services Celebration of Life 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM The Mount Royal Club 1175 Sherbrooke Street West Montreal , ON View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for June AINLEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? June Marie Rosaleen Kidman AINLEY

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers JUNE MARIE ROSALEEN KIDMAN AINLEY June 1924 - February 2019 It is with great sadness, but the comfort of endless fond memories that the family of June Marie Rosaleen Kidman Ainley announce her death on February 9, 2019 in Montreal. June was born in London in 1924 to Eric and Monica Kidman (nee Heath). A businessman in the butter imports trade, Eric had worked in the British intelligence service during the First World War, sought out for his fluent French, German and Dutch. In the early days of WWII, June was a teenager living in Bury, West Sussex. Just out of boarding school, she was training to join the war effort as part of the Wrens (Women's Royal Naval Service), where she would specialise in directing landing planes with the Fleet Air Arm, a post reserved for young ladies with 'good strong voices.' One day, June was hitchhiking home from training when a handsome Canadian soldier stopped his motorcycle. Patrick Ainley offered her a ride home. Young romance fluttered, but wasn't to flourish until he returned from the Italian front five years later. In 1945, June scoured the newspaper for names of displaced soldiers and managed to locate Patrick, who had been discharged in Sicily having come down with pneumonia. She nursed him back to health and the rest, as they say, was history. June and Patrick were married at St. George's Hanover Square, London, in September of 1946. Having developed a taste for fashion after years in uniform at school and in the Wrens, June decided to try her hand as assistant to rising star designer Hardy Amies at his Savile Row headquarters. But June was quickly promoted from assistant to model by Amies himself, when one of his permanent mannequins announced she was pregnant days before he was to show his collection. June couldn't believe Amies wanted her to model, but ever polite, she obliged. Amies was known for his eye and instincts and this idea was no exception. June continued to model for Amies, notably when he showed his first collection for Queen Elizabeth II, and would work as a model well into her sixties. A year into their marriage, Patrick was offered a role at the newly formed UNESCO by Julian Huxley (brother to writer Aldous). Huxley was to be the organisation's first director at its headquarters in Paris. June agreed to the relocation - Paris was fine, so long as she didn't have to move to her husband's native Canada which, as she put it, "was the Wild Wild West back then." In Paris, June began working for the couturier Madame Carven, who at five foot one would come to be known as the smallest of the great couturiers, earning recognition for her down-to-earth approach to couture, and making use of what fabrics were available in the post-war years to create modern sundresses. June recalled arriving at the Maison Carven on the Rond-Point des Champs Elysees without knowing a word of French, and realising she was much taller and broader than the French models. "Mon elephant anglais," Madame Carven would lovingly come to call her. Carven was furious when after three years, June announced her departure, having finally agreed to a move to Canada. Years later, when Carven visited Montreal to show a new collection (modelled by June), she would recall in the Montreal Gazette, "Here I was losing this marvellous model and all because she was married to a Canadian." June came to love her new home in Montreal, settling in as a homemaker and mother to Timothy (b.1951) and William (b.1954), all the while continuing to model when an interesting job arose. She had learnt to speak French fluently during her Paris years, and had just about mastered French cuisine, too. June and Patrick also bought a house on Lake Memphremagog, where they spent many a summer and weekends in winter, and which would eventually become the beloved summer destination of her grandchildren Monica, Emma, and Harry. Throughout her life, June loved to retire to the lake house for peace, quiet, gardening and cooking. June and Patrick's passion and respect for one another never dwindled, and when Patrick died of cancer in 1990 June was distraught. She resolved to forge on, however, and make the best of the many years she had left, solidifying close relationships not only with her sons and grandchildren but also with a fascinating array of devoted friends of all ages and walks of life. Blessed with a true gift for forming connections with those lucky enough to cross her path, June maintained profound friendships with people aged 25, 50 and 95 until she died. She traveled widely in her eighties and nineties with her dear friend, Michael Boyd, who shared her love for Lake Memphremagog and British heritage and was her devoted companion throughout her later years. A celebration of June's life will be held on March 9, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at The Mount Royal Club, 1175 Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal, QC. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favourite charity would be appreciated.