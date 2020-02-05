You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Elmsdale Legion
June Marilyn HAWLEY Obituary
JUNE MARILYN HAWLEY It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to June Marilyn Hawley (71), passed away peacefully at the Truro Hospital January 31, 2020 with her children and grandchildren by her side. She is survived by her children, Nancy, Trevor (Lisa), Sandra, and Susan (James), also, her grandchildren, Ashley, Jessie Bailey, Brianna Emma and Sophie and her great-grandchild Jacob. She will be missed by her siblings Grace (Darrell Brewster), Joyce (Frank Meirwa), Cameron (Sonja ) Macdonald, Grant (Sherry). She is predeceased by her parents Raymond and Evelyn Macdonald and sister Colleen Bourke. An aunt, a cousin and a dear friend to many. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 8th at the Elmsdale Legion at 1 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
