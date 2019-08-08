You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
June OLEKSIJCZUK


1929 - 2019
JUNE OLEKSIJCZUK (née Blake) 1929 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of June Oleksijczuk announces her passing on August 4, 2019. Born of Edith (MacFarland) and J. Dalton Blake in Toronto, June was the beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Oleksijczuk; the radiant, hardworking and resourceful mother of Julia Frances Byrne (Trevor) and Denise June Oleksijczuk, and dear grandmother of Connor, Liam and William. In the final decades of her life, it was with remarkable good humour and forbearance that she bore the ravages of Parkinson's Disease. Warmest thanks to the extraordinary caregivers who nursed her through these years, especially Lourdes Goncalves and Eunice Gernandizo. There will be a ceremony for her friends and family at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10th. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019
