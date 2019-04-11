You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Kaethe Ilse SCHARLOCK

KAETHE ILSE SCHARLOCK (nee Bittermann) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital at the age of 87 just shy of her 88th birthday which would have been celebrated on April 11th. Kaethe leaves behind her beloved children, Peter (Jodi) Scharlock and Eva (Ron) Pellatt. Cherished grandmother of Michelle, Suzanne, Ryan and Brandon. Predeceased by her siblings, Georg, Manfred, Ruth, Edeltraut, Gerda, Hannelore and Rosel. Kaethe will be missed by her extended family in Germany and friends on Pender Island, BC. In keeping with Kaethe's wishes, cremation has taken place. Kaethe was a unique individual and it is that uniqueness that was appreciated and will be celebrated on Pender Island, BC early summer, details will follow. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019
