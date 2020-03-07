|
KAMAL ELIAS SERHAL July 7, 1957 - Zouk Mikael, Lebanon February 28, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta With tremendous sadness the family of Kamal Elias Serhal of Calgary, Alberta, announce his passing on Friday, February 28, 2020. Kamal, 62, died at home of cancer. Kamal, was born July 7, 1957 to Elias Serhal and Rosa Karam in Zouk Mikael, Lebanon. He trained in aircraft mechanics at École Polytechnique in Lebanon before immigrating to Canada in 1976. While studying Mechanical Engineering at Ryerson in Toronto, he worked as a cab driver, draftsman/designer, security guard and construction worker among other things. After his graduation from Ryerson, he went to Calgary to work in his field, until the recession hit the company he worked for. Then he returned to University, and with the help of scholarships and part-time employment, he completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Chemical Engineering at the University of Calgary. He then joined Nova Chemicals, where he was employed for over thirty years at both Joffre and Calgary locations. Kamal was a husband, father, stepfather, uncle, brother, friend, colleague, labourer, intellectual, engineer and inventor, and he did them all well. He loved learning, humour, ideas, travel and new experiences. He was fluent in four languages and knew a smattering of a few others. Kamal is survived by his life partner of thirty-eight years, Joan Crate; his children, Jordan (Keenan) and Joshua Crate-Serhal; his stepchildren Evan Taylor and Jeunesse (Cory) Mirbach; and his two grandchildren, Cassia and Emery Mirbach. He is also survived by his siblings, Ahlam, Wajdi (Cassie), Wafa, (Khaled) Samia (Pierre), Sassine, and Ghada (Louis); as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Gehad, and his parents. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to Kamal's favourite charity, Doctors Without Borders, 720 Spandina Avenue, Suite 402,Toronto, ON M5S 2T9 Telephone: 1-800-982-7903, www.msf.ca. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Kamal's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Kamal Serhal, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Crowfoot, 82 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary, AB T3G 2T3, Telephone: 403-241-0044.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020