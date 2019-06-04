Services Highland Park Funeral Centre 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough , ON K9J 1C5 (705) 745-6984 Resources More Obituaries for Kambhampati Murthy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Kambhampati Sree Ramachandra Murthy

Obituary Condolences Flowers PROFESSOR K.S.R MURTHY (Ram) (January 4, 1935 - May 30, 2019) It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Kambhampati Sree Ramachandra Murthy at his home in Peterborough, Ontario. Ram was the loving husband to Lakshmi for 61 years, father of two daughters, Dr. Aruna Rekha Murthy (Vijay Pandrangi) and Sasi Murthy (Hari Sripadanna), and grandfather to Vivek, Sarika, Sahana, and Sejal. Born in Peddapuram, Andhra Pradesh, India, he was the fifth of eight children and was an inquisitive and outstanding student from the start. His career began as a statistician with the Government of India while it was still in its early days after gaining Independence. His work in building the foundation of economics in developing countries took him to Thailand for a year with the United Nations, and then on to London, Canada to complete his PhD in Economics at the University of Western Ontario. During this time, he brought his young family to Canada, where he encouraged Lakshmi to also pursue post graduate studies in the emerging field of computer sciences. He began his academic career in 1970 at the newly established Department of Economics at Trent University, collaborating in the development of its academic programs and publishing research; meanwhile Lakshmi joined Trent's newly formed IT department in 1974, as the family joined the Peterborough community. During his tenure at Trent, Ram engaged in diverse professional and academic endeavors, including as an economist for the Government of Canada and for the US Economic Council in Washington, DC, leading field trips with students to Costa Rica, and on research sabbaticals in India. As an Economics professor at Trent University, Ram mentored many graduate students who are now spread across the globe. He and Lakshmi were strong advocates of Trent's International Students program, providing a home away from home and encouraging the achievements of many who had come from afar; indeed, they were often sought by students and young families new to Peterborough who learned by word of mouth of the warm welcome to be found at their home, with wonderful home cooked meals and inspiring intellectual conversations. Those who met Ram admired his kindness, integrity and intellectual curiosity, often enjoying his shrewd, candid and enlightened discussions, while those close to him also knew his playful and funny side. He was a feminist before feminism was a term, encouraging his wife, daughters, grandchildren and any young people he encountered to believe and show that women could achieve anything they set their mind to. The many that knew him over the last 20 years especially admired his courage, drive and tenacity in overcoming the challenges that illnesses put in his way. He remained steadfast is his belief that he could overcome, and inspired others to continually set new goals and persevere towards them. He remains an inspiration to his family, friends and students, and his intellect, quirky humor and quick wit will be missed. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Rd, Peterborough for last rites and funeral. Ceremonies will also take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sri Aathi Parashakthi Hindu Temple in Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com Published in The Globe and Mail from June 4 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries