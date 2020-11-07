You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Karen Christine DAVIS
KAREN CHRISTINE DAVIS (née Heide) B Pharm. BA. MBA July 12, 1947 - October 30, 2020 After dealing with Ovarian Cancer for nearly 18 years, something Karen referred to as her chronic disease, troubles amounted and she decided the time had come. In the early afternoon of October 29th, after saying good by to her family, Karen passed away comfortably on her own terms. This magnificent Lady is mourned by her husband Ian and her sons Michael and Eric with their families. She will be in our hearts forever. If you wish to make tribute, please consider a donation to Ovarian Cancer Canada (ovariancanada.org) Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
November 4, 2020
I love you and I will miss you so very very much. You were my Hero and always will be. You always knew the answer. You loved your family and you were a great wife to Ian and mother to Mike and Eric. I cant say goodbye as you will always be with me.
Deborah Butcher
Sister
November 4, 2020
I use to be Karen's trainer years ago, before I worked at Canada Post. Karen was one of my favorite clients as she was full of energy, adventure and positive philosophy. As years gone by and I forgotten many of my old clients, karen is someone I will always remember.
John Dorosh
November 4, 2020
I've admired Karen for more than a dozen years. Karen was an original participant of Ovarian Cancer Canada's brilliant program "Survivors Teaching Students" at MUMC. As survivors, we loved the opportunity of spreading information to student doctors, that hopefully would save future women from late stage diagnosis of this cancer.
I am blessed to be a healthy 15-year survivor with 3 recurrences and a peer of such a strong, tenacious woman. RIP dear Karen.
Helen Martin
Friend
