KAREN CHRISTINE DAVIS (née Heide) B Pharm. BA. MBA July 12, 1947 - October 30, 2020 After dealing with Ovarian Cancer for nearly 18 years, something Karen referred to as her chronic disease, troubles amounted and she decided the time had come. In the early afternoon of October 29th, after saying good by to her family, Karen passed away comfortably on her own terms. This magnificent Lady is mourned by her husband Ian and her sons Michael and Eric with their families. She will be in our hearts forever. If you wish to make tribute, please consider a donation to Ovarian Cancer Canada (ovariancanada.org
) Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com