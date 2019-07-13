KAREN ELIZABETH O'CONNOROctober 10, 1963 - July 1, 2019 Our Karen was a beautiful person, daughter to Lenore and Kelly, big sister to Jackie (Stuart) and Joe (Alli), best friend to Robb (Adam), amazing aunty to Caroline, Sarah, Emily and Luke. Karen loved her family and her friends, a network, vast and deep, stretching back to childhood family cousins and the Glenrose Ave kids, through the UTS and Trinity College U of T years, to her book club gang, Sheraton/Marriott work colleagues, PWA volunteers and all the people, and at least one cat (Tasha), she met along the way. Karen loved to read. Nobel prize winners, airport bestsellers, anything with words, a trait she has passed on to her nieces and nephew. She also loved to travel, the last big trip being to Italy, with her Mom and sister, and a more recent getaway in May, with the entire family. It was a special time. Karen was the calm O'Connor. She never raised her voice. Her laugh was pure joy. She always put others ahead of herself. She "loved fearlessly." She was happy, and she died, peacefully, at home, another place she loved to be. A celebration of Karen's life will be held in the Fall, her favourite season. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Karen's name to the charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019