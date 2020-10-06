You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Karen Gail ANTHONY
KAREN GAIL ANTHONY With great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved Karen following a heroic fight against autoimmune disease on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was surrounded and in the arms of her loved ones. Best friend and loving wife of 30 years to Steven Liss. Adored and beloved mother of Keenan, Kyra, and Savannah Liss. Devoted daughter of the late Charles and Lotte Anthony. Amazing sister and sister-in- law to John (Arlene) Anthony, Marilyn (Willy) Anthony, Debra (David) Anthony, and Rhonda (Max) Liss. Beloved Aunt to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. And, a wonderful friend to many. Karen was an inspiration to all. She was compassionate, loving, dedicated, resilient, and brought vibrant energy to every endeavour. Inheriting a commitment to charity, Jewish life and community, and a natural eye for real estate. Karen brought joy, creativity and dedication in her work and to everyone she encountered. Her family was her priority and passion, and was happiest with them around at our special place in Muskoka and our Cedarvale home, and on our many adventures around the world. Her bright smile and kind soul inspired her family and closest friends to be good people, to always stay positive, and to love. Karen will be deeply missed and will remain in our hearts forever. Private graveside service. Private Shiva. A personal message on the website (www.steelesmemorialchape l.com/) would be especially welcomed. To arrange a virtual Shiva visit please contact: rhondaliss@rogers.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation, Mount Sinai Hospital, CROHN'S and Colitis Canada, or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
