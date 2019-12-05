|
KAREN KADISH On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at North York General. Beloved wife of Neal. Loving daughter of the late Loretta and Harold Grammer. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of David Kadish and Kristin Aleklett, Carli and Raffy Gutman, Joel and Arielle Kadish, and Seth Kadish. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Jody and the late Stuart Roebuck, Mark and Cheryl Grammer, and Neil Grammer and Cheryl Daniels. Her grandchildren Isaac, Alvin, Tsuriel, Noam, and Lev, gave Karen great joy. At Congregation Habonim, 5 Glenpark Avenue, Toronto, for service on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment in the Congregation Habonim section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 50 Morewood Crescent, Toronto. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Karen Kadish Memorial Fund 416-631-5685 https://jewishtoronto.com/tribute-cards/uja-tribute-cards
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019