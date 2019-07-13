You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
KAREN LOUISE TRIMBLE Passed away unexpectedly at Toronto Western Hospital on June 13, 2019, at age 67. Beloved wife of Eric Trimble, daughter of Melva Burns, sister of David Burns (Cathy Sloane), mother of Blair (Jesse Stanchak) and grandmother of Anna Stanchak, all of whom miss her terribly. She was a strong guiding force in all our lives. Karen had a successful career in marketing, and later in real estate, and was passionate about all things equine. A Celebration of Karen's life will be held in the Atrium of 21 Shaftesbury Ave., Toronto at 1:00 p.m. on July 20. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's memory to Community Association for Riders with Disabilities would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
