Karen Mary SHAVER
KAREN MARY SHAVER, LLB. February 28, 1951 - October 20, 2020 "Karen was a very special person," said one of Karen's dear friends on the voicemail. Oh how our hearts ache. Karen, our sister, our cousin, our niece, and our friend, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of October 20, 2020. Karen was the daughter of the late J. Howard Shaver and the late Barbara E. McKillop. She was the light of our lives who could be counted on for her support in troubled times, her exceptional sense of humour and seasoned wisdom. Karen was a strong advocate for the disadvantaged and the marginalized. She loved the arts and patronized and supported many individual independent artisans as well as many small and large public entertainment venues. Karen loved to travel, cook, entertain and shop! She loved Ireland, Canada, Toronto, Port Dover, and New York. Previously married to the late Peter Harvey LLB. LLM, Karen loved her in-laws, Les and Judy, Pauline, Roger, Marlene and Dennis and all her nieces and nephews and their families. Karen will be sadly missed by her aunts, Anne (Toronto) and Ruth (Barrie) and all her cousins in the Swan, Parkin, and Walsh families and their children and grandchildren. Her sisters, Lisa (London) and Susan (Hamilton), grieve her passing as do many of her childhood, high school and university friends. Karen was a big fan of education. She loved reading, poetry, quotes, music, boating, photography, gardening and writing and was a published author within the sphere of her own discipline (Pension and Employment Law). Karen also loved consulting and educating. We are eternally grateful for the heartfelt and excellent care Karen received over the last two years at Parkview Meadows (Gardenview) in Townsend provided by Dr. Paul Medve, Ms. Lisa Deonarine, GNP and Ms. Mara DiBiase, CEO/DOC. The courageous, kind and committed support given by all the staff at Parkview/Gardenview will never be forgotten. Special thanks also to Jim Parkin (Hartington), Colin Smith (Port Dover) and the HNHH Alzheimer's Society for all their support and care during the challenging journey presented by dementia. There will be no visitation or funeral service as per Karen's request. A Celebration of Life and scattering of Karen's ashes is planned for the spring of 2021. Donations in Karen's memory to the cause or charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St., S., Simcoe, Ontario. Online condolences at ferrisfuneral.com.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ferris Funeral Home - Simcoe
214 Norfolk St. S
Simcoe, ON N3Y 2W4
(519) 426-1314
