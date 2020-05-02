You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
KAREN NORMA KENNEDY July 2, 1964 - April 24, 2020 We lost our precious jewel Karen Kennedy (Street) our family's guardian angel was a beautiful soul taken too early by cancer, about to embrace her retirement years. A kind, positive, caring, grateful, determined, fun, tall, strong, blonde, happy woman evolving with the ebbs and flows of life. Beloved wife of Joe, loving mother of Robert and Paul, her greatest joys. Predeceased by her parents Norman and Mildred Street of Willowdale. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
