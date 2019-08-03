You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen TOMBLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Renee TOMBLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Renee TOMBLIN In Memoriam
KAREN RENÉE TOMBLIN, August 5, 2017 The last thing I said to You was I love You! You said the same to me before I went to walk Merlin the Mofo Dog. My Heart will Always have a Special Place for You, Karen Renée, Always. Today we are spreading your ashes at the cottage in Georgeville, QC- Memphremagog Lake- a place You loved. Merlin and I will abide by your wishes, we'll strive and continue to be Happy & Seek Happiness notwithstanding Your physical absence. You left us with phenomenal memories. Thanks KT! Love, Merlin and Paul.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.