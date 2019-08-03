|
KAREN RENÉE TOMBLIN, August 5, 2017 The last thing I said to You was I love You! You said the same to me before I went to walk Merlin the Mofo Dog. My Heart will Always have a Special Place for You, Karen Renée, Always. Today we are spreading your ashes at the cottage in Georgeville, QC- Memphremagog Lake- a place You loved. Merlin and I will abide by your wishes, we'll strive and continue to be Happy & Seek Happiness notwithstanding Your physical absence. You left us with phenomenal memories. Thanks KT! Love, Merlin and Paul.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019