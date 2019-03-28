KARL BORUCH FREEMAN, PhD January 21, 1934 - March 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Dr. Karl Freeman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on March 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Karl was a loving husband and best friend to Barbara Freeman (nee Tartick) for 63 years, loving and supportive father to Lynne (Ivor Williams) and Wendy Freeman (Bud Greasley), proud and loving zadie to Kieran Williams and Sarah Greasley, and caring brother to David (Claire) and Marty Freeman. A biochemist by training (PhD in Biochemistry, University of Toronto, 1959), Karl dedicated his scientific career to advancing knowledge in the fields of mitochondrial biogenesis, bioenergetics, and the structure/function relationships of uncoupling protein in brown adipose tissue (BAT) for non-shivering thermogenesis. In 1965, he came to McMaster University in the Department of Chemistry and the Research Unit in Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology, chairing the research unit from 1968-72. With the founding of the medical school in 1967, he joined the new Department of Biochemistry, moving through the professorial ranks to full professor by 1972 and further shaped the new department by becoming chair from 1973-78. Known by his family, friends and colleagues as the 'BAT' man, Karl had a distinguished scientific record and was proud to be awarded a Certificate from the Medical Research Council of Canada for 30 years of continuous research funding. Karl shared his love of research and passion for teaching with the many undergraduate, graduate students, and post-doctoral fellows that he inspired at McMaster. He provided them with a sound foundation in scientific integrity and a never-ending thirst for knowledge on which to build their careers. Karl was awarded Professor Emeritus status upon his retirement in 1996, and never stopped his quest for knowledge. Karl shared a rich life with Barbara, travelling, enjoying theatre, music, art, and time with good friends. As a father, we will remember his dedication to the pursuit of knowledge, his curiosity about the world, his jokes, and his love of nature. Karl leaves behind a drawer full of puzzles for us to solve. In everything he did, through his interactions with students, colleagues, friends and family, in his daily life, and as a scientist, Karl was a brilliant humanitarian. Karl lived his life fully and according to high ethical standards, with kindness and acceptance, influencing all who were part of his life. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, March 30th and Sunday, March 31st from 2-4 p.m. at their home at 109 Sterling Street, Hamilton. Donations in Karl's memory may be made to the Karl Freeman Prize by calling 905-525-9140 ext. 24224, or by visiting http://alumni.mcmaster.ca/karlfreeman Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2019