KARL REISER Karl passed away peacefully at home on December 27, 2019. Born in Rakovnik, Czechoslovakia, he was the son of Victor and Marie Reiser. Karl is survived by Phyllis, his much beloved wife of 73 years, and by his sister Hana. Devoted father to Linda (Barrie) and Ted (Elizabeth). Engaged grandfather to Jamie (Danielle), David (Sarah), Michael (Morgan), the late John David, Geoffrey (Alexandra) and Ian (Emily). Great-grandfather to Jacob, Noah, Eden, Bari, Dylan, Ryder, Beau, Cooper, Mackenzie, George and Wesley. He was an enthusiastic photographer and a long-time member of the Toronto Camera Club. Special thanks to all the staff of the Dunfield Retirement Home and HomeInstead for their supportive care and compassion. In conformity with Karl's wishes, final arrangements were private. Donations may be made to Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, 416-631-5689, www.holocaustcentre.com or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020