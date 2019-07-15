You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Karyn KALEF Obituary
KARYN KALEF Peacefully on Friday, July 12,2019 surrounded by family. Karyn Kalef. Caring daughter of Shirley and Marvin Latchman and Daughter-in-law Shirley Sobel and Cheryl Kalef and the late Harvey Kalef. Beloved wife of Randy. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Shael and Jennifer Kalef, Ryan and Jessica Kalef, Jared Kalef, and Laura Kalef and Daniel Kornblum. Dear sister of Linda Stein and Eric Mack, and Wendy Teperman and Bobby Grossman. Devoted grandmother of Logan, Alyssa, Noah, and Makenna Kalef. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park.Memorial donations may be made to The Karyn Kalef Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2019
