KASSILE LOUIS SAPERA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kassile (Casey) Sapera on March 7, 2019 at the age of 86, courageously and peacefully at home in Toronto surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Edie Winberg-Sapera. Loving father and father in-law of Samuel and Judy, Terri and Craig, Matthew and Darren. Dear grandfather to Jamie and Alex. Lovingly remembered by Jackie, Sam and Julie, Geta and Joe, and their children Louise and Ben, Leanna, Connie, and Samantha. Brother of the late Addy Fine. Casey's youthful spirit and zest for life will be deeply missed by his devoted family and loyal friends.At Holy Blossom Temple, 1950 Bathurst Street (south of Eglinton) for service on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment at Temple Sinai Congregation section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery, with shiva following on Sunday at4 Alexandra Wood until 5:00 p.m., and 7:30 to to 9:30 p.m. with 8:00 p.m. service. Shiva continues Monday, March 11 through Wednesday, March 13 at 265 Ridley Blvd, Suite 1405, 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with 8:00 p.m. service. If desired, donations may be made to The Canadian SHAARE ZEDEK Hospital Foundation (funds to be directed to glioblastoma research), 416-781-3584, www.hospitalwithaheart.ca or The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Gerry & Nancy Pencer Brain Trust Fund, 416-946-6560, www.thepmcf.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019