Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel
92 Annette Street
Toronto, ON M6P 1N6
(416) 762-8141
Kataryna (Kowal) SWERHUN

KATARYNA SWERHUN (Kowal) Peacefully in Toronto on July 11, 2019 at age 95. Loving mother of Irene Haras (Orest) and Chrystyna Kozak. Beloved grandmother of Anna Ochrym (Alexander), Katryna Haras, Adrian Kozak (Emma), Natalka Haras (Dimitri Gagnon Morris), and Alex Kozak (Ashley). Dear great- grandmother of Theodore, Marcus, and Roxane Ochrym; Isabel and Zoe Kozak; Matilda Gagnon Haras; and Remi and Quinn Kozak. Predeceased by her late husband of 67 years, Hryhorij 'Harry' Swerhun, she also leaves behind her sister, Anastasia, and many friends and relations in and around her home village, Sukhostav, Ukraine. Born in Yabluniv, Ukraine on March 2, 1924, Kataryna Kowal was displaced as a forced labourer in Germany during the Second World War. In 1945, she and Hryhorij married in Rothenburg ob der Tauber and in 1949, they immigrated to Canada with their daughter Irene and settled in Toronto, where Chrystyna was born. Kataryna's love for her family, homeland, and for Canada touched many lives through her work in many community organizations and her beautiful traditional embroideries 'vyshivanky;' in 2017, she received an Ontario Volunteer Service Award for 60 years of service. Visitation will take place on Monday, July 15 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. with Panakhyda at 7:00 pm at Cardinal Funeral Home, Annette Chapel, 92 Annette Street, Toronto. Divine Liturgy will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4 Bellwoods Avenue, Toronto followed by interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. To honour Kataryna's life, donations may be made to Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
