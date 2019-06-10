KATHARINE BAULCH 'Grace' Grace Baulch passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Russell Hill Retirement Residence, aged 100. She was the daughter of Katherine (McKenzie) and Herbert McClymont. Born and raised in Toronto, she attended Victoria College before marrying Frederick W.A. Baulch in 1941. Predeceased by her husband and great-grandson, Jason Callaghan. GG (Grandma Grace) as she was affectionally known, will be sorely missed by her surviving family: her children: Barbara (Yves) Larrue, Joan (Michael) Beck, Peter (Beverley) Baulch; her brother: Kenneth R. McClymont; eight grandchildren: Jennifer (Carl) Spiess; Suzanne (Norman) Callaghan; John (Liza) Armstrong; James (Paola) Larrue-Baulch; Patricia (Steven Schultz) Beck; Paul (Evelyn Kamiliotis) Beck; Samantha (Ian MacDonald) Baulch; Andrew (Rosalynn) Baulch; 18 great-grandchildren; and by two nieces and a nephew and their families. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th. A service of remembrance will follow in the chapel. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care (www.tlcpc.org ) or The Great Trail (https://thegreattrail.ca ). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 10 to June 14, 2019