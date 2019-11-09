|
|
KATHARINE GRASS (nee Cochran) On November 5, 2019, just 2 months to the day before her 94th birthday, Katy left us to join our Dad, her husband Ruly (March 11, 2006). As well as her adult children, David (Deb Stephens), Bob and Sarah (Jim Kissick), she leaves six grandchildren, Virginia, Jeff and Will, Patrick and Diane, Doreyjean; and great- grandchild Honor. Katy assumed the role of family matriarch, in a long line of Grannie Grasses better known as GG. Daughter of Shrimp, Honor, sister of David Cochran, Katy enjoyed world travel especially to New York to watch her Uncle Hume Cronyn perform on stage and cherished her summers at Camp Tanamakoon. Her time at camp fostered her love of the outdoors. Her school years included Havergal College, Compton in the Eastern Townships of Quebec and Shaw Business College. She enjoyed athletics including field hockey, basketball and skiing. Following her father's extraordinary military career, during WWII Katy joined the Women's Royal Naval Service stationed on the east coast of Canada working in aerial photo reconnaissance. During this time, she developed lifelong friends who joined together for world trips and the infamous annual 'Claude Balls' Golf Tournament. Following her marriage to Ruliff, aka Toot, in 1949, she settled in to raise a household and pursue her passions through her volunteer leadership for the Toronto Garden Club Society and the National Ballet School Scholarship Fund. Her plate was full and didn't lessen when they moved to Calgary in 1981 where she created a flower design unit for the Four Seasons Hotel. GG and Toot then moved to Canmore and volunteered for the 1988 Winter Olympics as delegate hosts. GG loved hosting, welcoming with great warmth anyone who needed a place to 'crash,' loved the mountains of Canmore, skiing, hiking and golfing, never deterred by the bears or cougars. GG and Toot returned to Ontario in 2002, settling in Barrie to be close to friends and family. Donations to a charity of choice or The Sunnybrook Foundation - Janet Grass Fund would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019